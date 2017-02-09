Maxis delivers solid fourth quarter results

PETALING JAYA: Maxis Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 rose 7.7% to RM504 million from RM468 million a year ago with stable postpaid and prepaid performance.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew 5.5% to RM1.18 billion, while revenue jumped 1.7% to RM2.21 billion compared with RM2.18 billion in the previous corresponding quarter.

Maxis has declared a fourth interim dividend of 5 sen per share, bringing to full-year total dividend of 20 sen.

Its net profit also increased 15.8% to RM2.01 billion for FY16 from RM1.74 billion in FY15. Ebitda improved 1.3% to RM4.48 billion against RM4.43 billion in the preceding year as a result of efficient marketing spend and cost optimisation programme. Revenue was flat at RM8.61 billion like RM8.60 billion a year ago.

In a statement yesterday, Maxis CEO Morten Lundal said 2016 was a challenging yet good year for the telco.

“Despite the intense price competition in the market, we performed well by focusing on offering our customers uniquely attractive value propositions. Our customers now enjoy a combination of lots of data at affordable prices on the best network, and we’re proud to record all time high customer satisfaction. All in all, 2016 was a year of good progress with positive momentum heading into 2017,” he noted.

For FY17, Maxis expects service revenue, absolute ebitda and base capital expenditure to remain at similar levels to financial year 2016.