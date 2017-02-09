Baby chokes on milk

TUMPAT: A six-month-old boy died after choking on milk in Kampung Tendong, Pasir Mas near here at about 2pm yesterday.

Muhammad Adam Rayyan Shahrul Nizam, the son of a popular Dikir Barat singer in Kelantan, was said to be sleeping after being fed milk by his mother Syahima Idayu Akma Mohd Alwi, 26, but was later found to be in a bluish state.

Syahima Idayu's brother Syaifful Ashraf Mohd Alwi, 22, said his sister went to check on the baby after cleaning the living room but found the boy's face had turned blue.

"My sister rushed him to the Tendong Health Clinic but the medics confirmed that he had died," he told reporters when met at his mother's house in Kampung Sungai Pinang here.

The boy's mother was too distraught to be interviewed.

Pasir Mas deputy police chief Supt Ismail Jusoh said the post-mortem found the child had choked on milk. — Bernama