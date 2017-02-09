Jerusalem closes gallery before anti-occupation meeting

JERUSALEM: The Jerusalem municipality Wednesday ordered the closure of a gallery where an Israeli NGO that documents alleged abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories was set to meet.

"Breaking the Silence" held its meeting anyway, while around 200 people protested against the order outside the Barbur Gallery in the city centre, a witness said.

A group of far-right activists held a counterdemonstration.

A statement from the office of Jerusalem's Israeli mayor announced "the evacuation of the building containing the gallery to be used for other municipal purposes".

Mayor Nir Barkat, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, was quoted as saying the decision had nothing to do with freedom of expression.

But media reported the order followed a request from fellow Likud member and Culture Minister Miri Regev.

Founded in 2004 by army veterans, "Breaking the Silence" has come under political pressure from Netanyahu's government, one of the most right-wing in Israel's history.

It is one of the organisations targeted by a controversial law adopted in parliament last year to force NGOs that receive most of their funding from foreign states to declare it.

Critics say the legislation targets left-wing groups supporting the rights of Palestinians and critical of Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

"Breaking the Silence" provides a platform for Israeli military veterans to describe what they say were disturbing aspects of their service in Palestinian territories. — AFP