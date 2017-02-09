Residents, traders rail against proposed chicken slaughterhouse

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents and traders in the vicinity of the Selayang daily market here want the local authority to cancel the proposed chicken slaughterhouse at the market.

The spokesman for the traders, Syarikat Sri Ternak executive director, Datuk Raymond Ho said that he had come to understand that the project would go ahead despite strong objects from the people living and trading in the area.

"We understand some 80 to 100 lorries will be entering and exiting the premises daily. The access road is already narrow, you can imagine what will happen if this project is allowed to continue," he told reporters here today.

Teh Sue Beng, 55, the spokesman for the residents, said what they badly needed was a multi-tiered parking lot to ease traffic congestion in the area rather than a slaughterhouse.

Teh also expressed worry about outbreak of diseases as some 3,000 people lived in the area.

The media had earlier reported that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) planned to establish a centralised slaughterhouse at the Selayang daily market, estimated to be completed by end of this year.

It was an initiative by DBKL after instruction by the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry to ban poultry slaughtering in markets. — Bernama