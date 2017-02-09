Tender for 2017 SEA Games gymnastics equipment flawed, claims official

KUALA LUMPUR: News has filtered out from the corridors of powers that the tender exercise for the supply of equipment for gymnastics events in the 2017 SEA Games hosted by Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur has not gone through the proper procedures.

Bernama was reliably informed that an official from the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) had submitted a tender for the supply of gymnastics equipment through a company that the official is believed to have vested interest.

According to a source close to the tender process, though such a submission of tender would be a conflict of interest, those in the panel, including the National Sports Council (NSC) have not rejected the bid.

“This is against the integrity pledge that Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has been promoting for associations and companies to abide when accepting a call from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for companies, associations and government agencies to sign integrity pledges.

“It is rightly so that the MACC step in to check such unethical process,” said the source.

Malaysia will be hosting the SEA Games for the sixth time in the history of the Games and anything short of a fiasco in the supply of substandard equipment for the prestigious SEA Games would certainly tarnish the image of the country, especially when Khairy has been working hard to organise the best games ever.

The SEA Games to be held from Aug 19 to 31, will be all the more important as the closing ceremony coincides with the Malaysia’s 60th Independence Day. Gymnastics, among major contributors of gold medals in the SEA Games will feature 20 events – 12 in Artistic and 8 in Rhythmic.

Malaysia as the host of the 29th edition will be eyeing a major haul of gold medals from gymnastics. — Bernama