Five acrobats hurt in Florida Wallenda circus fall

MIAMI: Five acrobats, including some from the famous Wallenda family, were injured Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in Sarasota, on Florida's west coast, and Nik Wallenda, the group's leader, was not hurt, said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier.

Wallenda was reportedly practicing a human pyramid trick with the group – atop a high wire.

At least two Wallenda family members are believed to have been hurt, according to US media.

Known for jaw-dropping stunts, the 38-year-old has walked over the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls.

From a long line of daredevils, his great-grandfather died in 1978 in a high-wire fall in Puerto Rico. — AFP