Number of flood victims in Perak remains at 189 this morning

IPOH: The number of flood victims in Perak remained at 189 from last night and they were accommodated at two temporary relief centres as at 8.30 this morning.

According to the Flood Portal of the Social Welfare Department, 176 victims from 51 families were still staying at the Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in the district of Manjung while 13 victims from four families were staying at the Padang Serai Surau in the district of Larut Matang and Selama.

The floods in the two areas are known as 'banjir termenung' or 'stagnant flood' as the water which had collected there for the past two weeks could not flow out to the river or sea. — Bernama