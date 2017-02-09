Press Digest - Penang government interfered with fatwa process

PENANG Fatwa Committee member Datuk Md Salleh Ahmad confirmed that there were interventions from the state government causing several fatwas (religious edicts) not to be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until today.

He said he was disappointed with the state’s religion Exco Datuk Malik Abul Kassim for using his position to interfere with the fatwa process, Berita Harian reported.

Recalling the issue on the use of the word “Allah” in 2010, Md Salleh said there was an order issued by Malik for the committee to rediscuss the fatwa decision to be in line with the stand of the Penang government.

“However, the committee at that time remained firm for the fatwa on the use of the word, which had already been gazetted, to remain as a fatwa,” he said.

“Besides that, several other fatwas were held back by Malik from being brought to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong … I am disappointed with such actions. It shows as if his role on the issue of fatwa is bigger that us,” he added.

For the record, the stand of the Penang Fatwa Committee was in line with the decision of the National Fatwa Council, which had stated that the word “Allah” could only be used by the Muslims.

Md Salleh said such political intervention must be stopped and all fatwas need to be directly presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong without going through the state Exco meeting.

He called for Muslims to rise and defend the fatwa institution from any political interference and submit to political pressure coming from any entity.