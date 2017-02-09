Sunken boat: Two missing victims confirmed dead

KOTA KINABALU: Two of the five missing victims of the sunken boat in Sabah were confirmed dead during the incident on Jan 28.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Regional Director for Sabah and Labuan, Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said both victims were confirmed dead by their next of kins who survived the incident.

"According to him, during the incident, he (next of kin) removed the life jackets of both victims whom he had found to have died and gave the jackets to other victims who were still alive," he told reporters, here today.

He said that following the information, the search and rescue operation (SAR) which entered its 13th day today, was continued to search for two bodies and three other victims who were missing.

"The SAR today will focus on an area measuring 350 nautical square miles in the Kota Kinabalu waters involving 300 personnel and 11 assets comprising 10 ships and boats and an aircraft," he said.

In the tragedy, a tourist catamaran carrying 28 tourists from China and three crew members, sank after it was believed to have been hit by strong winds and big waves while going toward Pulau Mengalum.

So far, 26 victims have been found including four who had died. — Bernama