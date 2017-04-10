Man claims trial to reckless driving charge in fatal Pulau Tikus hit-and-run

Posted on 10 April 2017 - 01:11pm Last updated on 10 April 2017 - 03:56pm

GEORGE TOWN: A 44-year-old man charged over the death of an elderly woman in a hit-and-run accident in Pulau Tikus claimed trial at Magistrate's Court today.

Nazri Che Lah, works as a ship's crew member, pleaded not guilty to reckless or dangerous driving under the Road Transport Act 1987 before Magistrate Mohd Amin Shahul Hamid.

He was allowed bail at RM10,000 and his driving licence is suspended pending completion of the case trial.

DPP Nurul Fatin Hussin prosecuted. The accused was not represented.

On last Thursday, Foo Swee Wah, 58, died after being hit by a motorcycle when walking over a pedestrian crossing at 10am.

She was rushed to the Penang Hospital with severe injuries to the head but succumbed to her injuries about 10 hours later the same day.

