Rhinoceros horns worth RM13m seized at KLIA

SEPANG: A total RM13 million worth of rhinoceros horns were seized after the Royal Malaysian Customs (RMC) thwarted a smuggling ring at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang.

The first of its kind in Malaysia, department officers raided a cargo warehouse at the free trade zone in KLIA following a tip-off.

"Following the search, they found a wooden box containing the horns," said director of KLIA customs Datuk Hamzah Sundang.

The horns which were from Mozambique were flown in on a Qatar Airways flight from Mozambique which transited in Doha before arriving in Malaysia.

"We are unclear whether the final destination of the horns was Malaysia or whether it was on transit to another country," Hamzah told a press conference at the Kompleks Kastam Kargo KLIA today.

MORE TO FOLLOW