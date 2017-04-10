Six Sarawak immigration officers face graft charges

Posted on 10 April 2017 - 02:33pm Last updated on 10 April 2017 - 03:30pm

KUCHING: Six officers of the Sarawak Immigration Department were charged at the Special Corruption Court, here, for graft.

They were charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code (Act 574) which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong allowed them bail in one surety each and fixed April 28 as pre-trial management date.

Agnes anak James Daim, 42, and Emily Ngayan anak Beliang, 36, were allowed RM6,000 and RM7,000 bail in one surety each after they pledged not guilty to the charge.

According to the charge sheet, Agnes accepted an amount of RM200 and Emily, RM300, through their Maybank account, from whom they knew had connection with their respective official function.

Meanwhile, Gracie anak Borhan, 33, and Norhaliza Hussein, 32, were both charged with two counts of graft each. They were granted bail of RM7,000 each in one surety.

Benjamin Morsit, 33, and Khairul Nizam Omar, 41, both unrepresented, were granted bail of RM5,000 and RM8,000 respectively.

According to the charge sheet, Benjamin accepted a money transfer of RM200 through his CIMB bank account, while Khairul accepted RM1,000 through his Maybank account.

Agnes and Emily were represented by lawyer Roger Chin, while Gracie was represented by George Wee, and Nurhaliza by Osman Ibrahim.

The prosecution team from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) comprised prosecuting officers Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim, Katherin Nais and Mohd Asri Abu Mansor. — Bernama