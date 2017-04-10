43 illegal immigrants nabbed in Pengerang

KOTA TINGGI: Marine police arrested 43 illegal immigrants trying to exit the country near Bandar Penawar, Pengerang today.



Marine police Region Two commander Asst Comm Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the men, Indonesian nationals aged between 21 and 53 years old were detained in a 8pm raid on Saturday night.

He said they were nabbed while waiting for a boat to take them home to Indonesia.

Khiu said the immigrants failed to provide valid identification documents to the raiding team.

He said the operation by the team from the Pengerang marine police base was held under "Ops Landai".

They were detained under Section 26A of Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing legal travel documents to enter and leave the country through gazette routes and for overstaying.