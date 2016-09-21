Mitsubishi Motors launches 55th showroom in Malaysia

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) and its authorised dealer, Sing Kwung Jidosha Sdn Bhd, celebrated its second Mitsubishi Motors 3S (Sales, Service, Spare parts) Centre in Kuala Lumpur today. This is the 55th showroom for MMM.

The RM1.5 million 3S Centre is located at No 44, Jalan Chan Sow Lin, 55200 Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur. The centre also comes equipped with Body & Paint facilities for Mitsubishi customers.

With a built up area of 30,000 square feet, the new 3S centre houses a fully-equipped workshop with parts storage area for Mitsubishi vehicles. It has seven service bays with six hoists and has a maximum capacity to service up to 24 cars a day. There is also free car wash for all Mitsubishi customers who serviced their cars there.

Sing Kwung Jidosha had started its business partnership with Mitsubishi Motors in 2013 with its first showroom in Malacca.

"With Sing Kwung Jidosha’s strong accomplishment in the southern region, we are confident that they will establish an even stronger presence here in Kuala Lumpur,” said MMM CEO, Yang Won-Chul.

In conjunction with the launch, Sing Kwung Jidosha also displayed the newly launched Mitsubishi Triton VGT Adventure X with MIVEC Turbo Diesel Engine. The pick-up truck is also available for test drive to all visitors.

From today until Sept 25, visitors and customers to the showroom stand a chance to participate in the "Count and Win" contest where participants are supposed to guess the number of balloons in the Triton Adventure X Fullbox. The grand prize includes a travel voucher worth RM1,500 to Bali, Indonesia.

During the same period, Mitsubishi customers will also be offered a free vehicle inspection including checks on vehicle brakes and tire rotations. Customers can also enjoy 15% discount on selected vehicle parts and a 20% discount on labour fee for any Body & Paint repair.