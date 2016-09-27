Motorsport athlete Leona Chin at 'Mitsubishi Triton Extra Hardcore' roadshow, Oct 1 & 2

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) will organise a 4x4 adventure with the newly-launched Mitsubishi Triton with Mivec turbo diesel engine this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre.

The "Mitsubishi Triton Extra Hardcore" roadshow will see Malaysia's motorsports athlete, Leona Chin (pix), perform high-speed rides and also thrilling test rides on a specially-outfitted obstacle giant mobile rig – the first-of-its-kind in Malaysia.

The obstacles include the newly-launched Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck being put through the test on the purpose-built rig to go up a 45-degree, 25-feet-tall “sky ramp" that points upwards to the sky – an extreme test for any 4x4 vehicle.

Other challenges include the roller ramp test that will see the pick-up truck “drive through” the rig, as well as performing side traversing and uneven ramp tests.

The Mitsubishi Triton Extra Hardcore roadshow will also be visiting Penang and Johor Bahru. The dates and venues are:

- Klang Valley: Setia City Convention Centre outdoor carpark, Oct 1-2, 10am-8pm.

- Penang: Juru Auto City carpark: Oct 8-9, 10am-8pm.

- Johor Bahru: Plaza Angsana carpark C: Oct 15-16, 10am-8pm.

* Test ride session ends at 7pm.

Admission is free and visitors who make a booking for any Mitsubishi vehicle during the roadshow will receive a special edition Ralliart umbrella, while those who test drive any Mitsubishi model will receive an exclusive merchandise (while stock lasts).

Visitors to the roadshow will also get to meet Chin, and win exclusive Ralliart merchandise during the event. Children will also get to enjoy sand art and other fun activities!