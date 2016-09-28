Letters - More enforcement needed

I REFER to your report, Was the race safe? regarding the two lives that were lost during a kart racing accident.

The tragic event rally, which claimed the lives of a father and his five year old daughter, was sanctioned by Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) but was not approved by Automobile Association of Malaysia (AAM).

Two precious lives were lost when an out-of-control vehicle shot off the track, crashed through the barriers and ploughed into spectators injuring them.

This weekend we will be hosting the Petronas F1 Malaysia Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and hopefully the organisers will leave no stone unturned concerning safety and security matters despite having organised the event for over a decade.

Safety and security planning, authorisation, approval by the relevant agencies, rules and regulations must be adhered to as staging sporting events have become more challenging and sophisticated and there are many other complicated safety and security issues. There is no compromise.

It is the incumbent, organisers Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, that should have ensured the safety and security of participants, officials, spectators, and members of the community.

It is a wake-up call for relevant authorities to carry out tougher enforcement, whether at sporting events or at the workplace, in order to thwart sporting or industrial accidents. Case in point the "Falling crane hook, which killed a 24 year old driver" and our lackadaisical attitude with the recent faulty braking system, which had plagued the Light Rail Transit system.

Despite all the education, public engagement and so-called enforcement, Malaysians seem to have poor compliance to safety standards and practices especially when it concerns employers, employees and sporting event organisers. They are the ones who should face the brunt of the law for these ugly incidents, which should never be repeated.

If no sanction is given by AAM for auto sports events, then it's a no-go for organisers in future.

C.Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban, NS