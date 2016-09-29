3rd-generation Proton Saga launched

THE third generation Proton Saga was launched today at the Setia City Convention Centre, Setia Alam, Selangor. The event was graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Khairy Jamaluddin.

“We have certainly come a long way since the introduction of the first Saga, over 30 years ago. A lot of improvements, enhancements and refinements have gone into the making of the new Saga and we believe it will appeal to all Malaysians especially those looking to buy a car for the first time or as a practical second car. We have incorporated a stylish design, practicality, safety, convenience and comfort into the country’s best value for money sedan,” said Proton CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali.

The new Saga comes in three variants – Standard (MT & CVT), Executive and Premium with prices starting from RM36,800 to RM45,800 in Peninsular Malaysia. It is fitted with a 1.3-litre VVT engine in all its variants, replacing the IAFM engine that was used in the earlier generation.

Proton claims that the adoption of the VVT technology in the car significantly improves its performance in terms of acceleration and fuel consumption. The new VVT engine will give a lower fuel consumption by 12% to 14%. The car will be able to achieve 5.4L/100km compared with 6.0L/100km previously on the MT variant and 5.6L/100km compared with 6.3L/100km previously on the CVT variant, when driven at 90 km/h. The New Saga is also fitted with an Eco-Drive Assist, to guide drivers to maintain an economical driving pattern.

"In terms of dynamic performance, the new engine can achieve better 0-100km/h acceleration for the MT variant at 12.2 seconds (0.8 seconds quicker) and 13.1 seconds (1.4 seconds quicker) for the CVT variant respectively. Owners of the new Saga will also experience a quieter cabin as the change to the 3-point engine mounting has resulted in a reduction of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels," the company stated.

The new Saga is also longer and wider at 4,331mm or 74mm longer in terms of length and at 1,689mm or 9mm wider in terms of width respectively which provides longer legroom and wider rear seats to provide more superior cabin comfort than its predecessor. The car also provides larger luggage space of 420 litres compared with 413 litres previously which can easily fit in two medium-sized and two small-sized luggages.

As an entry level car, the new Saga has also achieved many other improvements to provide more comfort and convenience to the customers. It is fitted with two rear USB chargers, radio/CD/MP3, bluetooth connectivity, 10 compartments, two cup holders, four bottle holders, driver seat height adjuster, tilt steering adjuster, foldable rear seat for all the variants. For style, the new Saga is fitted with two-piece rear combi lamp and rear fog lamp and for the Executive and Premium variants they are fitted with more sporty features such as spoilers and alloy wheels.

Consistent with Proton’s drive to provide a safer car to its customers, the New Saga achieved an improved rating of 4-star Asean NCAP safety rating across all its variants compared with 3-star rating previously. The improved safety features for all variants include two front airbags, ISOFIX and top tether as well as front and reverse sensor. Coupled with a stronger body structure, the new Saga has also achieved an improved Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) ratings. In addition, for the Premium and Executive variants, they are equipped with more comprehensive safety features such as the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) as well as Brake Assist (BA). The Premium variant is further enhanced with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control (TC), Hill-Hold Assist (HHA) as well as the reverse camera.

“Notwithstanding being Proton’s entry level sedan, the new Saga has been refined to give better value for our customers. The new Saga will continue to have Proton’s renowned ride and handling capability with enhanced cabin comfort and feature to provide a more comfortable and safer car to our customers. Don’t just take our word for it, go to our showrooms and test drive the car to experience the refinement,” Fuaad added.

To date, over two million Sagas have been sold worldwide and it has won numerous awards throughout the years in Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Proton stated that it is confident the new Saga will continue the path of its predecessors to continue to provide the most affordable and best value sedan for its customers.

The new Saga is now available for test drive and booking at all Proton Edar outlets nationwide.