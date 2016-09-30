Aston Martin KL officially opens

ASTON Martin and Wearnes today unveiled the new gallery-style Kuala Lumpur showroom in Jalan Pinang.

Patrik Nilsson, president of Aston Martin in Asia Pacific said, “Malaysia is a significant market for Aston Martin in the region, and this multi-million dollar investment by Wearnes is a testament to the brand’s strong presence and growth in Asia. I am thrilled to be able to demonstrate the brand’s commitment to the Malaysian market with this landmark new showroom, and following the success of our partnership with Wearnes in Singapore, we are delighted to extend the relationship to Malaysia.”

The opening coincides with the Malaysia unveiling of the marque’s latest product in the illustrious “DB” bloodline, the DB11. It is the first product launched under Aston Martin’s “Second Century” plan, the DB11 showcases “a fresh and distinctive design language”, pioneering aerodynamics and is driven by a powerful new in-house designed 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine delivering a top speed of 322km/h and a 3.9-second 0-100km/h time.

Built upon a new lighter, stronger, and more space efficient bonded aluminium structure, DB11 is the most powerful, most efficient and most dynamically gifted DB model in Aston Martin’s history.

Gabor A. Csurgai, Wearnes regional managing director said, “I am delighted to open this luxurious five-car showroom in this remarkable central location here in Kuala Lumpur, and am thrilled by the exceptional reactions to the DB11 here. The Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur team is now very much looking forward to delivering first class sales and after sales experiences to our discerning customers.”

First local deliveries of the DB11 are scheduled to begin at the end of the year.