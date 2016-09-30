Honda revs up the excitement with new Type R

BEHOLD the first surprise of the Paris Motor Show, the new Honda Civic Type R.

The hot hatch version of any new car usually takes at least a year to appear but Honda has thrown away the rulebook and yesterday unveiled what it promises is the hottest Civic hatchback in history alongside the reveal of the standard 10th-generation Civic.

"We promised the most ambitious, sportiest Civic lineup ever and we're delivering on that promise with each new Civic," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the Honda Division of American Honda Motor Co Inc.

The current generation Type R has only been on sale for a year and is one of the fastest front-wheel-drive cars in history to lap the Nurburgring.

This new model, shown in Paris in prototype form with massive flared carbon fibre side skirts, carbon fibre diffuser and spoilers and three tailpipes, will pick up where the existing Type R will leave off. Thanks to a huge hood scoop, side air intakes and 20-inch alloys, even standing still it already looks faster.

However, the biggest surprise is that this will be the first truly international Type R. "For the first time ever in America, Honda fans and enthusiasts will have access to the ultimate in Civic performance in the form of the new Type R," Conrad said.

So, after the Paris Motor Show is finished, this car is heading to the US and will make its American debut at SEMA 2016 in Las Vegas this November. The production version of the Type R will be going into production in 2017 and expect its rollout to coincide with another attempt at the front-wheel-drive Nurburgring lap record. – AFP Relaxnews