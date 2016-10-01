Najib: 6,000 new Umno members in August alone

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has registered some 6,000 new members in August alone, with the large majority comprising the youth.

Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the influx in registrations proved that Umno still receives the support of the general public.

His statement came in light of rival party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) claim that it has received tens of thousand of new voters recently, with several of them jumping ship from Umno.

"There's this one party who received 30 new members, and was placed on the front page of a newspaper.

"I am saying, Umno received 6,000 new members in August, and it's not on the front page for comparison," he told a press conference after chairing the Umno supreme council meeting, here, today.

Najib explained that of the figure registered, 2,716 of them were from the Umno youth, 2,179 from Puteri Umno, while 374 and 371 members from Umno and Wanita respectively.

He added that the victories by Pro-Aspirasi in 12 public universities in recent campus elections proved that the youth continues to support BN.

"This provides a positive picture that government policies are being accepted by the younger generations, as long as we engage them," he said.

Meanwhile, Najib announced that the 2016 Umno General Assembly will take place beginning Nov 29 to Dec 3, with the main assembly to commence on Dec 1.

"The general assembly commences with the president's speech on Nov 29, followed by the opening of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri assemblies by acting deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"The main assembly will then take place on Thursday (Dec 1) until Saturday," he said.