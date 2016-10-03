Kimi Raikkonen swap F1 car for fire truck, courtesy of Shell V-Power

FORMULA One ace Kimi Raikkonen switched the roaring engines of an F1 car for the blaring sirens of a fire truck with Mohd Uzair Abdullah, a veteran with Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department - in a unique Shell V-Power "Job Swap" ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix last Wednesday.

Through the Job Swap, Raikonnen – also known as the "The Ice Man", had the unique opportunity to become a fireman for a day. Warming up for the race in Sepang, the F1 ace took the wheel of an 18-tonne fire truck at a specially constructed track in the very unlikeliest of locations – Senawang, Negri Sembilan.

Sharing a common goal of staying safe for protection, be it their vehicles, reputation, as well as lives, Raikkonen and Mohd Uzair exchanged tips prior to their job swap.

The F1 driver, who normally races at speeds of up to 300km/h, faced a test slightly off his usual track. His job swap included manoeuvring the 8.5-metre fire truck around a custom built obstacle course, a target practice with the fire hose, and finishing with placing the fire ladder. He was able to learn about the preparation and skills required by firemen to help them save lives.

“The fire truck is such a different vehicle to my Ferrari car, and it was a new experience to drive it. I take my hat off to firefighting experts like Mohd Uzair whose job is to protect us all. Whilst I never thought our jobs had any similarities, today I have learnt that protection and performance are important in both of our worlds,” said Raikkonen on the job swap challenge.

With protection at the core of his job, Mohd Uzair who has rescued over 100 people and extinguished more than 450 fires, had the opportunity to feel the adrenaline rush of an F1 racer. While hitting the accelerator of a Ferrari California T, the fireman also learnt the importance of protection in a fast moving vehicle. Raikkonen took Mohd Uzair on a range of test laps and precision driving exercises, before handing over the wheel to the fireman, so that he could have a taste of high performance driving.

Sharing his take on the job swap, Mohd Uzair mentioned, “I have learnt how protection can make a big difference to performance. Beyond that, getting the opportunity to work with Raikkonen to understand how he safeguards himself, helped me realise how similar we are in our jobs. Although we face different challenges, ultimately we both strive to protect ourselves so we can perform better at our jobs.”

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said,“Initially, we were unsure what to expect from this unique activity. In the end, both drivers discovered the importance of preparation, and the vital role played by protection in the performance of both roles. Shell is committed to motorsports as an integral part of our Research and Development programme. Our innovations developed for the track help us make better fuels for our customers, enabling them to perform on the road with engines protected by Shell V-Power.”

Raikkonen and veteran firefighter Mohd Uzair were brought together in this unique job swap by Shell, whose Innovation Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari for over 60 years allows the company to test Shell V-Power Gasoline fuels under extreme conditions. Inspired by technology innovations for Scuderia Ferrari, the Shell V-Power fuel formulation is designed to actively clean and protect vital engine parts, to help deliver more power throughout the life of a vehicle.