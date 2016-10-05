Honda Malaysia opens largest 3S centre in Terengganu

SYARIKAT Tan Eng Ann Sdn Bhd, a Honda dealership in Terengganu has officially opened the largest Honda 3S Centre in the state to provide convenient and efficient service to their customers in the East Coast region. The company’s relationship with Honda automobiles started in 1975 and with this opening, it will now boast an all-new centre with better after-sales and services to support Honda customers in Terengganu.

Honda Malaysia’s managing director and CEO, Katsuto Hayashi said, “We must make every effort to ensure customer satisfaction and earn their loyalty to the Honda brand. Honda Malaysia will continue to offer products with good value-for-money and best overall package. I am pleased to see the efforts that Syarikat Tan Eng Ann has taken to upgrade, expand and relocate to this new and spacious facility. Syarikat Tan Eng Ann is now a full-fledged 3S Centre with Sales, Services and Spare Parts operations under one roof and this is very important in our efforts to provide excellent customer service from the moment a customer walks in to any dealership.”

Syarikat Tan Eng Ann is relocated to a bigger space on 2.5 acres of land with a total build-up area of 30,572 square feet to house Sales, Services and Spare Parts in one location. RM18 million was invested to provide more convenience and comfort, and elevate the overall experience for Honda customers. The new Honda 3S Centre has 18 service bays that can easily accommodate up to 80 vehicles per day. Comfortable customer lounge, executive lounge, complimentary Wi-Fi services, road tax renewal and insurance coverage, kids’ corner and surau are some of the facilities that customers can enjoy at the new Honda 3S Centre.

Honda Malaysia’s regional sales analysis showed that there is good market acceptance for Honda vehicles in the East Coast region, with the City which is the No.1 model in its segment being the best-seller. The state of Terengganu contributed 19% to Honda Malaysia’s sales in East Coast from Jan to Aug 2016.

The East Coast region accounted for 8% of Honda Malaysia’s total sales of 55,764 units from Jan to Aug 2016. This result maintained its No.1 position in the Non-National segment and No.2 position in overall Total Industry Volume (TIV) up to Aug 2016.

Hayashi added, “Over the past five years, our sales in East Coast have grown from 180 units for the period of January to August 2011 to more than 4,500 units for the same period this year. In addition, the service intake for the East Coast region is close to 50,800 units, an increase of about 13% as of year to date compared to last year. In order to meet the needs of the increasing customers, it is crucial for dealers like Syarikat Tan Eng Ann to expand to a bigger facility.”

Syarikat Tan Eng Ann is already planning its next expansion phase to become a Honda 4S Centre, by making available Body and Paint Centre in two years’ time.

To support the growing number of Honda vehicles on the road and provide easier access to after sales and services, Honda Malaysia has been aggressively expanding its dealer network. Currently, Honda Malaysia has 88 dealerships nationwide and is present in every state.

To make an appointment or to find out more about the services and facilities, customers can contact Syarikat Tan Eng Ann (Honda 3S Centre) at 09-6671796.