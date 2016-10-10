"PHEV technology is certainly the way forward" - Volvo M'sia

VOLVO Car Malaysia (VCM) is optimistic that the locally assembled XC90 T8 is the "first of thousand steps" by Volvo to spur the interest of Malaysian consumers about its plug-in hybrid technology.

VCM managing director Lennart Stegland said the latest introduction of XC90 T8 this year could be the start in creating more positive response from consumers and assist Volvo to expand the electric technology further in Malaysia.

“Electrification helps us to create luxurious cars that are energy efficient and provides zero-emission. That’s the reason why we are introducing a new range of plug-in hybrid models, designed from the outset for electrification,” he said during the media briefing on the “Volvo Way to Electrification” recently.

Stegland said VCM has envisioned that Malaysian consumers will embrace the endless potential of Volvo’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and to accept it as way of life, “probably in the next couple of years.”

“Our approach is for Malaysians to get our idea for green technology which is designed from the outset for electrification while it creates positive impact for the environment and reducing carbon emissions,” he said, adding that Volvo is a strong advocate of producing vehicles in using less fuel.

He believes that the XC90 T8 will receive good response which could provide the catalyst for more production of PHEV locally. “We offer a very competitive price for the XC90 T8 as it was given a tax reduction by Malaysia government after we have fulfilled several requirements. The lower the price, it is much better because the price is important for the customers."

Stegland reckons that VCM will sell around 550 units of XC90 T8 this year. “We already sold 300 units to our customers since its launching in March.”

He confirmed that its Shah Alam plant has already rolled out the CKD version of XC90 T8 since July.

By giving the example on global automotive landscape lately with more vehicles are designed and manufactured for better fuel efficiency, Stegland said electrification or PHEV technology is certainly the way forward.

When asked on the possibility of Volvo’s electric vehicle (EV) on the local roads, Stegland said: “For Malaysia, we have yet to decide about this. EV is a global technology but it has to work with consumers’ willingness for EV while the charging infrastructure available locally is also very important.”

On the overall sales outlook, Stegland explained that VCM is targeting to sell at least 1,000 units by end of this year of its wide range of vehicles which include the V40, S60 T6, XC 60 and XC90, a jump of 350 units overall last year. He also confirmed that VCM will introduce Volvo S90 in the first quarter of 2017, as a replacement model for the S80. “It will probably be marketed as a PHEV."