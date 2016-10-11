Letters - Street protests are pointless

TEXT messages and Facebook posts are being circulated asking people to assemble in all states on Saturday (Nov 19).

In Kuala Lumpur, they are inviting people to Dataran Merdeka and the organisers of Bersih 5 are targeting around 800,000 people.

Protests are part of democracy but why the need for a huge number of people. It's not going to change anything but only create more problems. Why can't the people wait for the general election and show their preference. Let's be smart and not create problems for the people.

Do the organisers realise how much hardship and difficulties are caused by demonstrations?

Often as a result, public transport is disrupted, businesses are affected, and traffic jams are caused in many places. Critically ill people will often be unable to reach hospitals during an emergency. Many will also not be able to attend important public and private functions.

Will the organisers pay compensation to all those affected by the demonstrations?

Peace loving citizens are fed up with street protests. It only takes a few unruly people to spark violence that may develop into riots.

Police and intelligence agencies need to be alert and nip the problem in the bud.

Fed Up of Demos

Kuala Lumpur