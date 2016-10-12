Witness the crash avoidance technologies at "Stop the Crash Asean 2016"

IN a bid to educate the consumers about the vehicle safety technologies, Asean NCAP is partnering Global NCAP to organise “Stop the Crash Asean 2016” end of next month at Sepang International Circuit.



Public is welcomed to visit the event on 30 November and witness the examples of vehicle safety technologies. The initiative is led by Global NCAP with the objective to promote the crash avoidance technologies to consumers worldwide.



“These crash avoidance technologies could probably prevent many type of crashes than just protecting the occupants. Collectively, these technologies can help make a significant impact on the more than 3,000 people killed on our roads every day across the world,” said Asean NCAP in a statement today.



The event will demonstrate several crash avoidance technologies such as electronic stability control (ESC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), anti-lock braking system (ABS) for motorcycles, tyre safety and blind spot monitoring system (BLIS).



"Public will be exposed to these life-saving technologies that can make roads safer," the statement added.



It is the third official "Stop the Crash" event since its inception this year and will be the first within the ASEAN region.



Advanced registration from public is recommended by registering online here.