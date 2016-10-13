VW Driving Experience in JB this weekend

VOLSKWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will be organising a Volkswagen Driving Experience this weekend (Oct 15 & 16) at the Angsana Johor Bahru Mall.

To be conducted at the mall’s open air carpark A, the Driving Experience aims to provide participants with basic car safety and driving skills, including proper seating and steering wheel position, emergency braking, defensive driving skills and also manoeuvring slalom courses. There will also be an exhilarating Volkswagen Vento stunt show.

The new Vento which will be used for the Driving Experience comes with an award-winning turbocharged 1.2l TSI direct injection engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. With the highest torque in its class, the Vento offers superior driving performance that participants will truly enjoy. The Vento is also rated 5-star by Asean NCAP for its range of safety features including Electronic Stability Control (ESC) which participants can put to the test.

Past Driving Experience events had received overwhelming response, with participants enjoying the learning experience on handling various driving conditions, as well as being pleasantly surprised by the Vento’s performance and driveability.

The Volkswagen Driving Experience is free of charge and open to members of the public with a valid driver’s license. There will be five sessions each day, between 12pm and 7.30pm, and each is on a first-come, first-served basis.