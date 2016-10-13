His 30-year-old Saga and touching story won him a new Proton

PROTON Holdings Berhad today rewarded ex-civil servant Mohd Isa Ibrahim Shah with a new Proton Saga, for owning a Proton the longest period and also for his heart-touching story on how his manual 1985 Proton Saga brought much joy and meaning to the family.

The reward was part of the “Proton Search Contest 2016”. Aside from the Saga as the Grand Prize, the 85-year-old will also be treated to a refurbishment of his 30-year old car by Proton.

Mohd Isa said that his Proton Saga is so reliable that not only it served his family, but more importantly, it has dutifully helped him in his charitable work with the indigenous folks until today.

There were 10 other consolation prize winners in the contest, each of whom will be treated to a refurbishment of their current cars valued at RM5,000 each and a cash reward of RM1,000.

All winners were also taken on a Proton plant tour, a walkabout at Proton’s Research and Development (R&D) facilities covering the Design Studio and test labs; and a joyride in Proton cars at Proton’s test track in Subang Jaya.

The 13-week contest, held between March 8 and June 8, received 866 entries from Proton owners nationwide who have been driving Protons produced from 1985 to 2012. The entries include cars from the maiden version of Saga through to Exora. The contest was organised to search for the longest-owned Proton which is still running and in relatively good condition. The contestants were also required to share warm memories of their cars either through written stories or short videos.