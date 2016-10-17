Mon, Oct 17, 2016

Passport International Beerfest continues celebrations at selected outlets

MORE good news for everyone! Passport International Beerfest continues its celebrations at selected outlets nationwide from now till Nov 11. Great beer promotions, performances and stage games await. Party goers will get to try the virtual reality video, produced with actual footages filmed in Amsterdam and Japan, bringing international drinking experiences to you.

Beer lovers will also have the opportunity to bring home limited edition Passport International Beerfest stainless steel collectible mugs. Come join the celebration of Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s range of beers and ciders at any of the outlets listed below.

For more information, log on to www.facebook.com/PassportInternationalBeerfest/.

Date Location
Oct 8, 2016 The Deck, Weil Hotel, Ipoh
Oct 12, 2016  Backyard Pub & Grill, Taman Sri Hartamas
Oct 13, 2016 Souled Out, Desa Sri Hartamas
Oct 14, 2016 TBF, Sunway Giza, Kota Damansara
Oct 15, 2016 Geoventure, Cheras 
Oct 20, 2016 LAVO, Tropicana, Petaling Jaya 
Oct 21, 2016 Bricks and Barrels, Desa Sri Hartamas 2
Oct 22, 2016 Brewery Tap, Bandar Sri Damansara
Oct 26, 2016 Monkey Bar, Taman Desa 
Oct 29, 2016  Owl Cafe, Taman Bakti, Kuantan 
Nov 5, 2016 Shenanigan’s Fun Pub, Kota Kinabalu 
Nov 11, 2016 Hublot Cafe, Kuching