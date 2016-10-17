Passport International Beerfest continues celebrations at selected outlets

MORE good news for everyone! Passport International Beerfest continues its celebrations at selected outlets nationwide from now till Nov 11. Great beer promotions, performances and stage games await. Party goers will get to try the virtual reality video, produced with actual footages filmed in Amsterdam and Japan, bringing international drinking experiences to you.

Beer lovers will also have the opportunity to bring home limited edition Passport International Beerfest stainless steel collectible mugs. Come join the celebration of Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s range of beers and ciders at any of the outlets listed below.

For more information, log on to www.facebook.com/PassportInternationalBeerfest/.