Passport International Beerfest continues celebrations at selected outlets
Posted on 17 October 2016 - 10:27am
Last updated on 17 October 2016 - 10:34am
MORE good news for everyone! Passport International Beerfest continues its celebrations at selected outlets nationwide from now till Nov 11. Great beer promotions, performances and stage games await. Party goers will get to try the virtual reality video, produced with actual footages filmed in Amsterdam and Japan, bringing international drinking experiences to you.
Beer lovers will also have the opportunity to bring home limited edition Passport International Beerfest stainless steel collectible mugs. Come join the celebration of Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s range of beers and ciders at any of the outlets listed below.
For more information, log on to www.facebook.com/PassportInternationalBeerfest/.
|Date
|Location
|Oct 8, 2016
|The Deck, Weil Hotel, Ipoh
|Oct 12, 2016
|Backyard Pub & Grill, Taman Sri Hartamas
|Oct 13, 2016
|Souled Out, Desa Sri Hartamas
|Oct 14, 2016
|TBF, Sunway Giza, Kota Damansara
|Oct 15, 2016
|Geoventure, Cheras
|Oct 20, 2016
|LAVO, Tropicana, Petaling Jaya
|Oct 21, 2016
|Bricks and Barrels, Desa Sri Hartamas 2
|Oct 22, 2016
|Brewery Tap, Bandar Sri Damansara
|Oct 26, 2016
|Monkey Bar, Taman Desa
|Oct 29, 2016
|Owl Cafe, Taman Bakti, Kuantan
|Nov 5, 2016
|Shenanigan’s Fun Pub, Kota Kinabalu
|Nov 11, 2016
|Hublot Cafe, Kuching