Bally opens at KLIA

THE largest airport travel retail and duty free operator, Malaysia Airports (Niaga) Sdn Bhd also known as Eraman Malaysia unveiled its latest Bally Boutique store in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) whilst showcasing Bally Men’s and Women’s Autumn Winter 2016 collections.

The Eraman-operated Bally boutique within KLIA is located at Gate C31-C37 Satellite Building. Spanning 963 square-feet in size, the boutique offers a variety of men’s and women’s products that are timeless yet relevant such as bags, shoes, accessories and belts within a modern shopping environment.

This latest opening celebrates the brand’s growing partnership with Eraman and adds to Bally’s already strong portfolio of 118 doors worldwide.

“We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our travel retail portfolio and to be celebrating the opening of our Bally Boutique in Satellite Building and the second door in KLIA.

“Apart from our duty free offerings such as Perfume and Cosmetics, Liquor, Cigarettes and Chocolates, Eraman is constantly banking on new and innovative ways to attract shoppers especially for its Lifestyle category in order to cater to the wide and varied demands of travellers”, said Zulhikam Ahmad, General Manager, Malaysia Airports (Niaga) Sdn Bhd.

“We believe by having strategic partnerships with prestigious brands such as Bally, we are able to showcase premier, classy and trendy products to our customers. This is an important initiative in the travel retail market scene – with the potential to elevate presence for both the brand and Eraman, even more so since Bally products fit perfectly with the high demands and high standards of travellers at our airport," added Zulhikam.

For the Autumn Winter 2016 collection, the TSP Novo is the newest evolution of classic Trainspotting into a new design code that confers a modern and captivating look to Bally’s icons. Enriched with a bold zip on the front and the Bloom buckle detail on the shoulder strap, this line sees the iconic pair of cotton webbing with Casbah leather re-engineered together to the modern Bally signifiers. A slightly bronzed metal finish also differentiate the new design, together with the cotton drill lining with a jacquard red and white stripe finely enriching the interiors. The triangle charm is another design feature, providing additional functionality to hang fidelity cards, business card holders and keys.

Bally’s ‘trainspotting’ stripes, were actually inspired by muscle machines that race along an iron track rather than around an asphalt circuit. The detailing, first incorporated into a Bally shoe in 1939, was inspired by the locomotive engines that powered through Switzerland during the 1930s – the red-and- white colour an homage to the blurred trail burnt on the memory as the insignia of the Swiss flag flew by. Bally’s designers later channelled that patriotic momentum into ski boots and, from there, it requires just a small leap of the imagination to arrive at the modern Bally range. In recent seasons, Bally’s signature ribbon – whether boldly displayed or discreetly embellished – has been an integral motif of the Swiss brand’s capsule collections, accessorising all manner of items.

Extravagance and attitude are at the heart of the women’s Autumn/Winter 2016 collection.

With effortless cool comes luxurious taste: a unique, yet modern take on classic style, all inspired by flamboyant gatherings of the late 60’s. The attractive Sommet bag is a spacious carryall style that combines elegance with versatility. Perfect for town or travel, it provides plenty of space. In soft, pliant leather with an optional concealed flap closure, it is multi- faceted in its elegance. Fine-tune its luxurious volume with side straps or let its trapeze silhouette stand open.

The B-Turn is also a collection found in-store which is a combination of elegance and function. Its distinctive closure is its signifier, subtly employing the Bally “B” as a twist lock.

For this season, the most wanted top handle is available in three different styles. B Turn MD and SM are joined by an XS size as well as a hobo and a shoulder bag functionality. In conjunction with the launch, Eraman is pleased to offer special promotions to its customers:-

» Launch Day Special

Receive a 20% discount on any purchase on the launch day (Promotion period: Oct 13, 2016 only)

» Boarding Pass Promotion

Receive a 15% discount on any purchase at Bally Boutique (Promotion period: Oct 1 – Dec 31, 2016)

» Gift-With- Purchase “Golden Week” Promotion

Spend RM2,000 nett and above and the customer is entitled to receive a leather credit card holder (Promotion Period: Oct 1 – Oct 31, 2016)

“Eraman’s bank partner CIMB and its card members will not be left out. Card members will also receive exciting offers during this period. From Oct 1 to Dec 31, 2016, purchases made with CIMB cards will be entitled to 15% or 10% discount, subjected to their card tier type. This will be on top of the additional discount of 15% given in-store. This will make it 30% more competitive than that of what you will get in downtown Kuala Lumpur or Hong Kong even.

“Also in conjunction with the store opening, Eraman will be running a Bally Contest for its loyal customers. With every purchase of RM2,000 nett in a single receipt, Eraman customers will stand a chance to win a total of eight luxurious Bally Bags. The contest will run specifically for CIMB Bank debit, credit or Kwik card cardholders with four bags to be given away from Oct 13 until Dec 31, 2016. Subsequently, Eraman will be giving away another four bags in a contest to usher in the New Year. The promotion will run from Jan 1, 2017 to Feb 28, 2017,” said Zulhikam.

Zulhikam added “This great synergy mixed with exciting fashion lines, in-store contests and not to be missed promotions; all goes towards creating that joyful shopping experience and in the hopes of creating great value and enticing our fashion focused customers.

“At Eraman, we look forward to many more synergistic partnerships such as this to take the company to greater heights and we hope that this business partnership and bond will grow from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, Bally recently announced the opening of two new Travel Retail stores in New York’s JFK International Airport and within the City of Dreams complex in Macau.

The Bally boutique within the T Galleria of Macau’s City of Dreams, which opened in June, is the first travel boutique to receive the David Chipperfield Architect (DCA) store design, following from the global concept first seen in the London Bond Street store, before being rolled out to Tokyo’s Ginza and Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive.

With the new doors opening in JFK and Macau, Bally reinforces its position as the second largest network among luxury fashion brands in the Travel Retail sphere.

The launch event was graced by Yg. Bhg. Datin Rogayah Ibrahim, President of AERONITA, (Persatuan Suri & Kakitangan Wanita Malaysia Airports), Yg. Bhg. Dato’ Che Omar Che Lim, KLIA Customs Director, MAHB Board of Directors, Malaysia Airports (Niaga) Sdn Bhd Board of Directors, Miss Jacqlyne Li, Bally Senior Regional Travel Retail Business Development Manager, business partners and also popular Malaysian celebrities Maya Karin Roelcke, Anzalna Nasir and Hisham Hamid.