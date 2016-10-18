Ironman 4x4 accessories now available at selected TCEAS nationwide

RUSTCAREe Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor for the Ironman 4x4 accessories is now available at selected Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS), offering existing Nissan Navara customers the ease to enhance the safety, performance and lifestyle of their 4x4 vehicle.

Customers are able to send in their 4x4 vehicle for suspension upgrades to 38 TCEAS service centres, while the upgrade services for the Ironman “Challenger Pack” and other accessories can be completed at 12 selected TCEAS service centres.

Being the first automotive company to introduce hard-core 4x4 accessories to TCEAS, the Ironman 4x4 redefines and enhances the commanding look to the Nissan Navara with options to choose between packages with Suspension Kits, Bull Bars, Side Steps and Rails, or the Rear Protection Tow Bar. The Challenger Pack, Challenger Pack PRO, Suspension Pack, and Suspension Pack Pro ranges from RM5,000 to RM19,000.

“We believe that expanding these accessories to TCEAS provides more reach to existing Navara customers in a versatile and forward thinking approach. Whether it is for recreational or commercial use, we at Ironman 4x4 can safely say this is a world class product. Getting the ride quality is the primary design goal for Ironman and it has definitely made the Navara ride and performs beautifully." said Nicholas Ling, director of Rustcare Sdn Bhd.

Ironman 4x4 offers an integrated range of suspension kits – coils springs and shock absorber – to further enhance the ride comfort and drive performance of the Nissan Navara.

In addition, bull bars improves the approach angle and significantly enhances frontal protection while the Ironman 4x4 steel powder coated side steps and rails do not only give your vehicle protection but also eases the process of ingress and egress.

Furthermore, the Ironman 4x4 Rear Protection Tow Bar is designed for the ultimate rear protection and styling of the Nissan Navara whilst providing convenient high light jack points, integrated tow hitch and maximising clearance.

In conjunction with the Ironman 4x4 Accessories Package introduction, TCEAS will be offering an introductory offer with discounts on all Ironman 4x4 packages inclusive of labour and accessories. On top of the special promotion, Ironman 4x4 Accessories packages now comes with 0% Easy Credit Payment Plan at any of TCEAS service centre.

Customers who purchase the Ironman accessories (suspension only) are entitled for three years or 60,000km product warranty, while other accessories come with one year warranty.

“In meeting the needs and expectation of our customers, we hope to grow from strength to strength to continue to improve our services and offerings. With this, we believe that our customers will be at peace when sending their Nissan and Infiniti vehicles to Glenmarie 4S Centre, as well as upgrade services for existing Nissan Navara. We are committed to serve our customers by offering more exciting and quality after-sales service,” said Michael Yao, senior general manager of After Sales, Spare Parts & Workshop, TCEAS

Apart from the introduction, TCEAS have also announced that it has started its first dealership of SUPAGARD in Malaysia. The in-house car saloon with "air conditioned Glass-Mirror room" concept at Nissan Glenmarie 4S offers world class protection and value to its Nissan customers. Additionally, Nissan Glenmarie 4S Centre is now providing service, repair and diagnosis to all Infiniti models with its new Infiniti Service Hub and Customer Lounge.

For more information, contact Nissan Customer Care Centre Hotline at 1800-88-3838, or Infiniti Customer Care Centre Hotline at 1800-88-3330.