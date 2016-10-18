Mini announces first plug-in hybrid model

THE Paris Motor Show may now be over, but Mini still has plenty of projects in the pipeline. The car maker is set to unveil its new-generation Countryman crossover at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs from today to Nov 27. Mini has even announced plans for a plug-in hybrid four-wheel-drive vehicle based on the revamped Countryman.

The new hybrid Countryman promises ultra-quiet running from the outset, as the vehicle will always start in electric mode. An onboard battery indicator shows remaining power in real time so the driver can switch to the fuel engine as and when needed. In the MAX eDRIVE electric mode, the vehicle promises a top speed of 125km/h. The plug-in hybrid Countryman should be capable of covering several dozen kilometers in electric mode with no CO2 emissions whatsoever.

Given that this Countryman shares a technical base with the BMW 225xe, there's a good chance it will get a similar powertrain, with a 136hp 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine and an 88hp electric motor, for a total power of 224hp.

This hybrid version of the crossover will evidently come with all the same driving aids as other Countryman models, such as the electronic stability program (ESP). Mini's chiefs promise that the hybrid motorisation won't alter the Mini Countryman II driving experience, maintaining the "unique go-kart driving feel."

Mini is in the final stages of testing before unveiling this new historic model for the brand. The plug-in hybrid version of the Mini Countryman II is due out in 2017. Mini hopes to have a fully electric vehicle on sale by 2020. - AFP Relaxnews