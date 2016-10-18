Perodua market share estimated at 36.1% year-to-date, 20,000 Bezzas delivered

PERODUA sold 150,900 vehicles for the first nine months of the year, capturing an estimated total industry volume (TIV) market share of 36.1% on the back of a healthy delivery of its newest model, the Perodua Bezza.

Since its launch on July 21 this year, Perodua already registered 20,000 Bezzas, which is the highest ever delivery within 90 days for a new model in its history. The Perodua Bezza is the national compact carmaker's first compact sedan, which upper body was designed by Malaysians for Malaysians.

“We thank our customers for choosing us as their brand of choice and we give our assurance that we will deliver the Bezza, in particular, with minimal waiting for our customers,” Perodua president and CEO, Datuk (Dr) Aminar Rashid Salleh said.

“On a year-to-year comparison, we are cautiously optimistic that we will further reduce the sales deficit gap which currently stands at 4.2%,” Aminar said.

For comparison, Perodua sold 157,500 vehicles the first nine months of 2015. For the third quarter of the year, Perodua sold 45,300 cars which was a decrease of 7.5% from 49,000 recorded in the third quarter last year.

On after sales, Perodua saw 1.51 million intakes enter its 201 service centres nationwide from Jan 1 to Sept 30 compared with 1.45 million intakes in the same period last year.

On production, Perodua produced 153,700 vehicles for the first nine months of the year, 9% lower compared with 168,300 vehicles produced in the same time period in 2015, which is a reflection of the current slow market situation.

“We believe that the fourth quarter of the year will continue to be challenging due to the current economic conditions as well as competitors’ sales activities,” Aminar said.

He said that in preparations for this challenge, Perodua has come up with several key initiatives to drive sales in the fourth quarter.

These initiatives include the “Test Drive and Win” contest whereby the winner stands a chance to win a Perodua Bezza Advance (with GearUp accessories); and an opportunity to win a holiday trip to China. There is also savings for selected Perodua models for the month of October.

“Please visit our sales showrooms most convenient to you and speak with our authorised sales advisors for more details,” Aminar said.