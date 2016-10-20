Mazda apprentices graduate

THE Mazda Apprenticeship Programme (MAP) graduation ceremony yesterday saw 163 apprentices receiving their scrolls. They were from different training levels, which also included Body and Paint Programme, Mazda Master Technician and Mazda Master Senior Service Advisor.

The graduates are from different training levels; 51 from Mazda Apprenticeship Programme (MAP), 15 from Body and Paint Program, 69 from Mazda Master Technician, and 28 from Mazda Master Senior Service Advisor.

MAP was established by Bermaz Motor Sdn Bhd in 2010 which had invested RM10 million in the human capital development programme, by now. yesterday, the fourth and fifth batch of MAP students graduated from their courses. They were awarded with the Malaysia Skill Certificate (Level 3, K-Worker), Diploma from the Institute of Motor Industry Awards Limited (IMIAL-UK) and Mazda Masters Level F. Graduates will continue to pursue higher levels in the Mazda Masters training program; Level 1, Level 2, and lastly Level 3.

The MAP is sanctioned by the Department of Skill Development (DSD), under the Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia, Institute of Motor Industry Awards Limited (IMIAL) of the United Kingdom and Mazda Motor Corporation Japan as one of the Accreditation Centre on Motor Vehicle Mechanic Training provider. The programme utilises the Motor Vehicle Mechanic syllabus, endorsed by DSD, IMIAL as well as Mazda Master Program inspired by Mazda Motor Corporation Japan.

The programme is an automotive skills training for school leavers with SPM/SPV; selected candidates get full scholarship from Bermaz Motor and guaranteed employment under the company for a minimum of three years. Trainees receive monthly allowances during the programme, and will be employed by Bermaz Motor as technicians in Mazda’s After Sales Service Centres nationwide.

The MAP has the objective to inculcate positive training culture in developing skilled workforce to meet growing demands of the motoring industry. The training is based on work-process approach and actual work conditions. With the MAP, it is hoped that a part of well-trained and technically skilled manpower is created to provide the best after sales customers’ care each time they come in contact with the Mazda brand.

Looking beyond, it is imminent to accelerate this “transfer technology” to meet expanding Mazda service network, as well as the local automotive industry which is in line with our natural aspiration towards industrialisation.

During the event, it was also announced that Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd will contribute RM50,000 annually for the next five years to support the MAP. Shell Malaysia has been the preferred lubricants partner for Bermaz Motor since the latter commenced operations in 2008. Over the years, Shell has been supporting various marketing initiatives and training programs organised by Bermaz Motor.