RM625,500 raised at 4th Mazda Charity Golf Tournament

BERMAZ Motor has raised RM125,500 at the 4th Mazda Charity Golf Tournament for the Mazda Medicare Fund (MMF). This year, the MMF has achieved a record-breaking amount of RM625,500, of which RM500,000 is contributed by directors and senior management staff of Bermaz Motor, showing a good exemplary corporate social responsibility by giving back to the community.

Prima Merdu Sdn Bhd and Bermaz Motor Sdn Bhd initiated this CSR program since 2014. The annual Mazda Charity Golf Tournament serves as a channel to inculcate good engagement with Mazda customers and business associates for a good charitable cause.

The generous proceed raised this year will help to provide subsidised life-saving haemodialysis treatment for End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients with financial constraints, a collaboration with B.Braun Avitum Renal Services (BARS) and Mount Miriam Cancer Hospital in Penang, a not-profit hospital providing comprehensive and affordable cancer treatment for all. MMF also channelled part of the proceeds to other charitable organisations, like the orphanages and old folk’s homes as part of its CSR community services.

Bermaz Motor is also stated that MMF has recently been accorded tax exemption status from the Inland Revenue Board, thus further strengthening the CSR programme by Bermaz Motor.