'Happy Deepavali!' from Perodua Tweckbot team

THE Perodua Tweckbot team was in Taiping, Perak on Oct 21-23, giving a free 50-point vehicle inspection for customers. The team has inspected over 4,000 vehicles since the programme began in 2011 and aims to further increase that number in order to give its customers peace of mind, particularly when travelling to their respective kampungs and hometowns during festive seasons.

“We thank our customers who participated in this Corporate Responsibility programme and we wish you a safe and pleasant drive to meet your loved ones during this festival of lights,” said Perodua president and CEO, Datuk (Dr) Aminar Rashid Salleh.

The 50-point safety check includes an engine check, transmission check, coolant system (include coolant level, fan and temperature), brake system check (include brake fluid and brake pad wear) power steering system check, clutch system check, tyre check, suspension check, electrical system check (including battery, lights and water checks) and engine diagnosis.

In addition to the free 50-point safety check, Perodua also offers a 20% discount on parts and accessories to its customers who participate in the programme (terms and conditions apply, of course). While waiting for the car to be inspected, the Perodua customers can also register to be members of Perodua’s "UFirst" programme, which offers attractive bargains as well as alert on Perodua’s latest promotions and activities.

"For our customers, please take the opportunity to visit the Perodua service centres for you to ensure your Perodua is in the best shape for a long journey, because at Perodua, You Matter Most!” said Aminar. “We wish everyone a happy and bright Deepavali.”