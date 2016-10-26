New Mitsubishi Triton takes on Borneo Safari

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is set to make a revolutionary comeback into the Borneo Safari for the second consecutive year, but this time with the new Triton with MIVEC turbo diesel engine, the first pick-up to offer an aluminium diesel engine.

The Borneo Safari, which will take place from this Sunday to Nov 6 in Sabah, has established a reputation over the past 26 years as one of the world's toughest 4X4 expeditions.

MMM is joining in the fray by sending four of its Triton 4x4 pick-up trucks, with two of it being the new Triton. Last year, MMM participated with just one then-new Triton VGT with manual transmission.

This time around, the new Triton will participate as a corporate vehicle, championed by Malaysia “motorsport athlete” Leona Chin, who will be driving an automatic-transmissioned variant in the gruelling off-road event.

“Last year, we were very delighted that the all-new Triton VGT MT (Manual Transmission) had successfully completed the Borneo Safari! The event is known to be the world's toughest 4X4 expeditions, hence we decided to rise up to the challenge and to conquer the trails of Borneo Safari once again, but with two additional new Triton with MIVEC Turbo Diesel Engine VGT AT (Automatic Transmission) and VGT MT (Manual Transmission) variant respectively.” said MMM chief executive officer, Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

He added, “By using lightweight aluminum instead of a traditional cast iron material, the new engine is about 30kg lighter than before, while at the same time retaining the same level of reliability and robustness that all Mitsubishi 4x4s are known for.”

Three other Tritons will be piloted by six members of the media who will be behind the wheels of the pick-up truck, accompanied by experience 4x4 instructors. There will also be an additional five Triton owners joining the convoy, bringing the total of Mitsubishi Triton vehicles participating in the Borneo Safari to nine.

MMM’s participating Tritons are outfitted with the compulsory equipment such as winch, protection bars, recovery points, extreme tyres, suspension and snorkel.