Letters - Provide full details of hospital fire

THE news reports of the fire at the hospital in Johor raises the following questions:

» Was the call to the Bomba via auto dial? This happens once sprinklers are activated ... the call goes automatically to Bomba without human intervention. One report did indicate that the sprinklers were operational. We need to know its effectiveness as lives were lost

» What raised the hospital fire alarm first? Was it the sprinkler flow switch or was it via manual call point which is activated by hospital personnel.

» All fire alarm panels have an event recorder. When was the first alarm raised? This will give details of the time lapse when the alarm was raised and Bomba was contacted.

» All hospitals are required to have an emergency rescue team. Did they respond? It is surprising that a Bomba officer was rescuing a patient from the fire floor. One would have expected this to have been done even before the Bomba arrived. These teams are even trained to use the wet riser system.

» I have not come across an evacuation plan for patients on mechanical ventilators. Is there one? If there is, hospitals need to be aware of this.

» From a floor plan in one of the newspapers, the ICU appears to be an open ward concept. From fire considerations, knowing that ICU patients are immobile, should this be reconsidered? Or automatic fire barriers coming into place when a fire occurs (or can be manually triggered by staff)?

» It is surprising to read the comment about oxygen cylinders in the ICU. Normally, oxygen cylinders or tanks are placed in a remote area and oxygen delivered to the beds via outlet nozzles. You could have portable oxygen cylinders in case the central system fails, but these cylinders are kept in safe accessible spaces not all around like fire extinguishers.

» Also, in all ICU's, handphones are prohibited, mainly out of concern that this will interfere with the life saving and monitoring equipment. It is difficult to imagine the ICU patients even being able to use a phone and the staff would definitely not allow this. So if the source was the phone or charging material, then who could have had a phone there?

Having said that, the equipment in the ICU normally could have built in backup batteries that are charged continuously and I believe so far, these have not been a concern.

I believe everyone needs to have full details of this incident: staff, fire fighters, patients, hospital visitors and designers.

Ir Jayaram Krishna