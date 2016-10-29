Shell renews M’sian MotoGP title sponsorship until 2020

SHELL and Dorna Sports have announced a four-year extension to the energy company’s title sponsorship of the Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

Releasing the news ahead of the latest instalment of the race in Kuala Lumpur, it reaffirms Shell’s commitment to top-level motorsport and the Asian region, having been title sponsor of the event in seven of the past eight seasons since 2009.

As Shell celebrates 125 years in Malaysia, it makes SIC an especially fitting place for the company to strengthen its relationship with MotoGP, in which it also boasts a successful technical partnership with Ducati Corse.

Its association with the Italian manufacturer at the top of motorcycle racing dates back to 2003 and, in the past year, Shell has begun supplying the marque with Shell Advance Ultra with PurePlus Technology engine oil. Alongside Shell V-Power race fuel, these are both developed in the exacting world of motorsport for the benefit of customers around the world.

Shell Malaysia country chair, Datuk Iain Lo, said: “As we celebrate 125 years’ heritage in Malaysia, the partnership with SIC reinforces our commitment not just to the future of the sport, but also to the country and region. It is our hope to elevate Malaysia beyond just a sporting venue, but as a hub for world class motoring activities. The Shell Malaysia MotoGP event has captivated the Malaysian public and raised the standards of Malaysian sporting events – I can think of no better way to kick off the next 125 years, and beyond, through our continued investment in driving motorsports excellence in the country.”

Dorna Sports commercial area managing director, Pau Serracanta, "I'm delighted to welcome Shell back as title sponsor of the Malaysian GP and extend our relationship for four more years. The MotoGP weekend at Sepang is always a special and incredible celebration of two-wheeled motorsport and to see a global giant such as Shell return as title sponsor is fantastic for Shell, MotoGP and Dorna Sports."