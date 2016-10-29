Free Shell Advance bike oil change at Sepang circuit today, tomorrow

DROP by the Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) today or tomorrow to take advantage of the first-ever free motorcycle oil change.

The “Shell Advance Ride-Thru Service” will take place at the P1 car park opposite the SIC Welcome Centre from 9am to 6pm.

With every purchase of any Shell Advance, motorists with bikes 250cc and below will enjoy a free oil change and stand a chance to win exclusive Shell Advance merchandise and/or a dry bike-wash.

Riders on motorcycles larger than 250cc will not be left out – they can also stand a chance to win exclusive Shell Advance merchandise and be referred to a recommended Shell Advance motorcycle workshop for their oil change.

Activities at the Shell Pavilion (at the Welcome Centre) will include:

- Interactive touch-screen game called “Engine Ninja”.

- The Power Challenge: Come test your strength and stand a chance to win Shell Advance products.

- Virtual reality simulator: Experience the race track in virtual reality.

- Pose for a photo with a Ducati bike and keep a printed copy as a souvenir.

- Guess the top three podium finishers at the Shell Malaysia MotoGP 2016 and stand a chance to win Oakley eyewear worth RM600 and above.

Also, there will be a lucky draw to win Exclusive VIP Village Passes for today and tomorrow when you purchase any Shell Advance product at the Welcome Centre.