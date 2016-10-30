Firefighters rescue five people trapped in a landslide due to downpour

GEORGE TOWN: Four individuals were rescued by firefighters after their car was hit by a landslide due to heavy rain in Jalan Thein Teik, Air Itam.

According to a Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, the department had received a call from one of the victims, Choo Ming Liang, saying he and another three people had been trapped in the car as their vehicle had been hit by a landslide at 6.28pm.

The spokesperson said a team of five firefighters from Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station had reached the scene at 7.46pm.

"Based on initial investigation, the landslide had hit the road and blocked a road towards a Chinese temple. There were five people in the temple at the time.

"Our firefighters then took immediate action to rescue all the four victims out from the car," he told reporters.

He added that due to safety concerns, the firefighters also wanted to evacuate all the five individuals from the Chinese temple, however, they refused.

He said were no human casualties reported in the incident.

The cause and cost of damage are still under investigation.