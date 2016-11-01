Letters - A time and a place for handphones

RECENTLY as I was getting down the Monorail at the Hang Tuah station during the evening peak hours, I heard a woman screaming "pencuri, pencuri".

Then I noticed the screams coming from a petite teenager with handbag clutched in one hand and a shopping bag in the other while holding her handphone.

She was a victim of a snatch thief.

It is disturbing to observe the obsession with handphones and how distracted people can be. As they are vulnerable, they are good targets for handbag snatchers.

We are so fixated to our handphones where we are in a world of their own. Why have we become so addicted to these electronic devices even while walking?

The reality is that it's becoming hard for most people to ignore their phones even for a minute. We incessantly check our phones whenever there is an opportunity, ignoring the hazards and safety aspects.

When something beeps or vibrates, it really is as compelling as someone tapping you on the shoulder.

We are being conditioned to quickly pick up our phone as we get immediate gratification for doing so.

I'm inclined to believe that there is a chemical compound occurring in our brains that gives us satisfaction each time we open the "What's App" or "Facebook" message.

Walk along any road in KL especially near shopping malls and you will notice that almost everybody walking on the pavement either has their headphones on or is looking at their phone.

This is also noticeable as cinema patrons leave the hall with the irresistible urge to quickly reach out for their handphone.

With eyes down and absorbed on that tiny screen and their minds elsewhere, they are as susceptible as can be.

We have heard of distracted driving and by extension, this sort of behaviour can be labelled as distracted walking.

Despite all the warnings, a significant proportion of the urban folk are still prepared to ignore the good advice to keep their full attention on the road and pavement.

In short, no one really gives much attention about the risk that we might get hurt.

Doctors would be able to give anecdotal evidence of how many of their patients were victims who were looking at their phones and not to the traffic.

And with the rapid explosion and proliferation of these smart devices, the situation can only get worse.

Perhaps the local authorities such as DBKL should consider putting up signs at busy pedestrian pavements such as in Bukit Bintang and the area around KLCC to remind walkers not to use their handphones while using the sidewalks.

Let's abandon this attitude that "every minute counts" to check our emails and messages all the time.

For a start, let's all exercise more discipline and refrain from using the handphone while walking on the road and pavement for our own safety. I have made such a conscious effort and I feel good about it.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur