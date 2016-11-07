Win a superbike in the BHPetrol-Drive M7-Digi contest

THROUGHOUT this month and the next, Digi customers who purchase Digi Prepaid Reload at participating BHPetrol stations or any customers who purchase DriveM7 energy drinks are entitled to enter a contest.

How to go about it? Read on...

- Get 10% instant reward of Free Internet Credit by Digi RM30, RM50 or RM100 reloads during weekends, and you're entitled to join the contest.

- Purchase two cans of Drive M7 energy drinks at special price and you're entitled to join the contest.

- All contest entries are to be submitted via smartphone by scanning the QR codes or enter the URL http:/goo.gl/8zDZFI to access the contest website.

The contest prizes are:

Grand prize: One Yamaha YZF-R1 sponsored by Mutiara Motor Sdn Bhd.

Monthly prizes: Two minibikes, two Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

Consolation prizes: 100 Drive M7 Merchandise items.

The marketing campaign is a collaboration between Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol), which markets and distributes BHPetrol fuel and lubricants, with Mutiara Food & Drinks (M) Sdn Bhd and Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd; with the objective to allow the respective companies to reward customers with a fantastic offer each time they reload their prepaid credit or purchase the Drive M7 energy drink.

BHPetrol senior marketing manager, Baba Tan, said, “This is one of our ways to show our gratitude to our customers, and seeing their happy faces when driving out of our stations is a great satisfaction to us.”