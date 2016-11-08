We tried Peugeot’s new 3008 SUV in Italy and loved it

GEAR UP! spent a couple of days with Peugeot’s new compact SUV last week in the northern Italian city of Bologna.

We were among the 10 Malaysian journalists who sampled the second-generation 3008, which made its world premiere at the recent Paris Motor Show. The event was part of the French automaker’s International Press test Drive which involved hundreds of journalists from all over the world.

Peugeot started selling the C-segment SUV this month. In Malaysia, sole importer and distributor of Peugeot vehicles, Nasim Sdn Bhd will launch the new 3008 by the second quarter of next year.

In Bologna, Peugeot gave us three 3008 models to try – the 1.2-litre, 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged variants. All variants are front-wheel-driven, where the transmission is either a six-speed manual or six-speed auto. Only the 2.0 is diesel-powered (while the other two are petrol variants, of course).

Nasim Sdn Bhd is looking at introducing the 1.6-litre variant in Malaysia, for a start. However, the company would “rather not say” when asked about the pricing.

We’re very impressed with the stylish – inside and out and well put-together 3008 that should attract many customers in Malaysia. After all, Peugeot made it to be its global car, designed for the world. Also, unlike its MPV-like predecessor, this new 3008 is designed as an SUV, instead. With the current worldwide taste favouring SUVs, that should get it a lot of fans. Of course, that’s not the only thing Peugeot is relying upon to sell the 3008; the many features on it should really get its rivals’ attention.

Oh, one of the standard equipment is the “e-Kick”, an electric-assisted scooter said to provide an “unprecedented multi-modal mobility experience”! The little foldable scooter was designed for “the last mile of a journey”. Hmm, from the parking lot to the gym, perhaps?

As for the drive, we really enjoyed the way this Peugeot handled itself on the Italian autostrada as well as the narrow, quiet roads in the picturesque little town and villages around beautiful Bologna.

More on the 3008 in Gear Up! soon!