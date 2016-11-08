A Mini-ngful outing

The MINIscape 2016 driving excursion shifts up the gear, steers the adrenaline and proves that the go-kart feel packs a punch ─ both on the road and race track...

THE stereotype that women can’t drive has circulated for the longest of time, and while the accuracy of this saying is still up for debate, a recent media drive with Mini – dubbed the “MINIscape” – has helped to dispel it for me, at least.

It was a two-day, one-night trip where a media convoy of 19 "Miniacs" drove down to Johor with a layover in Malacca for both legs. Spanning across several states and covering approximately 595 kilometres, I had the opportunity to put several Mini cars to test. And what an expedition it was!

Coastal cruising

Media representatives were divided into two teams, with each one having five duos and a different car for every pair. While our ultimate destination is the southern state of Malaysia, we did not take the conventional highway routes as the organiser wanted to maximise our experience in the car.

Additionally, our drive was divided into several segments comprising of a change of car or driver. This arrangement ensured that we got to try out all the models individually.

My first ride was the Mini Cooper Clubman F54. One of the bigger variants from Mini, this six-door wagon envelops you comfortably and provides plenty of leg room for driver and passengers. Being a petite driver, its size was daunting at first, but my worry was for naught since it was dexterously easy to handle as I manoeuvred through the congested traffic in Bangsar. Once we left the traffic behind, the car picked up speed competently, despite being the non-S version.

Up next was the Mini Cooper S Country Parklane. A special edition of the Countryman, there are only 88 units of it in Malaysia. With an Earl Grey metallic body paint, Oak Red finish on the roof, exterior mirror caps and racing stripes, its sporty aesthetic made it one of the more stylish ones in the convoy. Though the Parklane’s height was advantageous, the position of the side mirror was a tad too low for my liking.

The highlight of the trip has to be the time spent in the Mini Cooper S Five Door F55 The Stealth Edition. Fine-tuned with John Cooper Works (JCW), such as the JCW Valve Silencer System and the JCW Carbon Tailpipe Finishers, the car was a beast – it powered up effortlessly on the road, absorbed corners steadily and dealt with high-speed at ease. It was the perfect car to end the day.

Right on track

I had the Mini Cooper S Three Door F56 Wired to kick off the following day’s journey. Although the interior was more compact than the others, the company did not compromise on comfort and as such, it was still a cozy ride for the long journey. The sophisticated in-car audio system deserves an honourable mention too. It has, in my opinion, a top-notch sound system that helps to deliver music in a high-quality clarity.

My last companion was the Mini Cooper S Five Door F55. Among the lot, this design is the closest match to the iconic Mini that we grew up with. It has, of course, went through the metamorphosis of development and now exude a sleek and classy vibe. I find its size to be well-proportioned as well, making it fun to drive in the city landscape.

Again, to maximise our experience in the Mini cars, we went for a track session at the Malacca International Motorsports Circuit (MIMC). Similar to the media drive, this was my debut on a track too. We went two laps, each in the Mini Cooper S Three Door F56 Wired and the Mini Cooper S Five Door F55 respectively.

Driving on the race track was a considerably different experience. The twists and turns demand a proper handling of the car and Mini, a brand that is famous for its go-kart feel, did not disappoint. Even for a first-timer like me, the car was easy to handle, gripped well on corners and sped up with no trouble. Meanwhile, under the hands of experienced drivers, it unleashed its full potential whereby it took some only slightly more than two-minute to finish both rounds.

Throughout the trip, I was lucky enough to enjoy the Mini cars in its most organic form. Be it cruising down south or competing on the track, the cars helped me to discover a new dimension to driving. In the right car, with the right specs, driving can bring absolute pleasure to one.