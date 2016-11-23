Letters - Ensure supply of medicines

"NO drug shortage" (Front page, Nov 17) refers. This is the second time in recent months theSun has reported regarding "no shortage of drugs in hospitals".

The first time it was reported, there was a shortage of the drug atorvastatin (for heart patients) at the Taiping Hospital and I had to wait for more than two weeks to get my supply.

Now at the time of writing, Taiping Hospital is short of Trusoft, an eye drop medication for patients who have undergone cataract surgery and it is more than two weeks and there is no sign as to when patients can get their supply.

I hope those who are responsible will ensure medical drugs are available to patients at all times.

Manavalan Palanisamy

Kamunting