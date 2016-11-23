Letters - No room for sexist remarks

I REFER to "Uproar in Dewan over 'Kok' remark " (News Without Borders, Nov 22). Members of Parliament must never resort to using sexist and vulgar remarks in the august house.

Monday's incident drew condemnation when Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman made a remark.

A shouting match erupted with Khalid Samad (Amanah-Shah Alam) called the deputy minister a name. The speaker and other MPs asked Tajuddin to retract his words.

It was shameful watching the video recording of the event. Decorum must be enforced strictly in Parliament. MPs must focus on issues and debate with maturity.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban