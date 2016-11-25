On track - Part 2: Developments and areas to keep an eye on

WITH the current outlook on how the Malaysian ringgit is performing in the money market, many are holding on and taking on the "wait-and-see" approach, especially where purchase of property is concerned.

However, a percentage of astute business persons who have conserved are said to be taking advantage of these "down times" and "low periods", negotiating for some of the best deals in property.

For those waiting for the right time to buy or invest, any time is just as a good time to purchase, provided you have "holding power". This Dec 5, while reports announce of an MoU to be signed between Singapore and Malaysia's prime ministers on the much anticipated Kuala Lumpur – Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project, we consider the impact it will have on property along its route.

While last week we examined the project and its pros and cons, this week we highlight the towns and areas the HSR project will most likely run through, along with its proposed transit stops and stations expected to impact real estate in the area and its surroundings.

Below are a couple of areas and residential development projects to keep an eye out for.

1) Bandar Malaysia

For those who did not know, Bandar Malaysia is located some 3km away from the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX). It spans 197ha and will offer a township and well-connected city with high sustainability ratings established on a green development foundation that offers affordable urban housing and a quality family lifestyle.

The world-class development will include residential spaces equipped with child-friendly facilities in a safe and secured environment. According to the residential blueprint, residential spaces will include an ideal mix of luxury city homes, SOHOs, affordable housing and more.

The development will accommodate the Kuala Lumpur - Singapore High Speed Rail project, which is reported to run through the area, linked by two MRT stations, at Bandar Malaysia North and Bandar Malaysia South.

2) Eaton Residences

A residential project offering 632 units of luxury condominiums, spread out across a 52-storey handsome building standing tall along KL's Embassy Row close to Bukit Bintang.

According to reports, the development project will to be linked to the MRT line that leads to Bandar Malaysia. The development project will be handled by GSH Properties (Malaysia) Pte Ltd, a company under GSH Properties Pte Ltd which is fully owned by Singapore-based GSH Corporation Limited.

Other Malaysian property development projects handled by GSH include Coral Bay @ Sutera and The Point @ Sutera, both in Kota Kinabalu. The company has a wide range of other projects and businesses around Asia and beyond.

3) Developments around Precincts 12, 14 and 15 in Putrajaya

One to keep an eye out for is S P Setia's Dwiputra Park Homes in Precinct 15 offering a mixed development project that include freehold condominiums and a variety of landed residential types, facilitated with a sub-commercial centre. The essence of this development project is its two themes featuring "an intelligent city" and "a city in a garden".

Within this enclave in the upcoming launch of Setia Seraya Residences, said to be a fashionable address piqued with comfort, convenience and luxurious style. To keep in view are Pine Valley and Augusta by Putrajaya Holdings among others.

4) Labu, Negri Sembilan

Other than the PR1MA project on-going in Labu located within the Seremban district, there is Sime Darby's Bandar Ainsdale which has various residential and commercial property types to offer. Located some 18 minutes to Labu is Bandar Sri Sendayan. The developer Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (MCHB) is reported to have purchased land in Labu itself, for upcoming development. Known as "The Damansara of Seremban", Bandar Sri Sendayan comprises a freehold mixed development township that is far from the sleepy town it once was.

5) Sungei Besi area in Kuala Lumpur

Ivory Properties Group, known for its projects in Penang and the northern sector, has purchased land to develop its first project in KL offering office and loft suites, plus serviced apartments.

It was reported to have signed a joint venture agreement with LLK Properties, reported to be working on a project offering high rise serviced apartments and office suites.

Berjaya Properties also has shoplots and condominiums to offer in its 1 Petaling Residences & Commerz @ Sg Besi development. Location near Bandar Tasik Selatan is said to be excellent, connecting to the Ampang LRT line and the KLIA Transit. ASM Development under Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd is also working on its 29-storey residential tower that will link to both the MRT and KTM train lines.

The project will offer two-floor loft living concept units under a lease and purchase scheme at a tag estimated around RM590,000 per residential unit.

6) Air Keroh, Malacca

With a landbank of above 541ha in Ayer Keroh, IOI Properties Group Berhad is reported to be a potential beneficiary, getting a boost from both the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KV MRT) and the HSR, especially since one of the HSR transit points is reported to be stationed at Ayer Keroh.

7) Pagoh in Muar, Johor

Located off the Pagoh interchange on the North-South Expressway in Muar, Johor, the 4,082-acre Bandar Universiti Pagoh masterplan includes a 202ha higher education hub comprising four reputable public institutions which are campus-equipped with shared facilities.

A purpose-built student village thriving with retail and leisure facilities within walking distance to the universities – the township will soon be launching its residential and industrial properties. With a HSR station in Muar, some 15 minutes away from this education hub, students will benefit from this convenience.

8) Batu Pahat, Johor

Apparently Batu Pahat residents are looking forward to the connectivity and convenience that will come with the establishment of the HSR station in this town.

This is especially so for Johoreans living here and working in Singapore. This town is also known for its vast plantations, a huge percentage owned by Genting Plantations Berhad.

While it is not confirmed that one of the HSR stations will be established near the Genting Group's Pura Kencana township, in Sri Gading, 12km from Batu Pahat, word has it that development plans have already been proposed – housing, mall, clubhouse facilities, etc. Genting Pura Kencana is also the newest real estate project of Genting Property.

9) Iskandar Puteri, Johor

The last station along the HSR line is at Iskandar Puteri (formerly known as Nusajaya), the final stop before arriving at one's destination in Singapore at Jurong East.

This district is hot with property investors, more so with the educity located in the centre attracting students from across the globe, Singapore included. It is reported that getting to class from Singapore will only take a few minutes.

This last station is expected to benefit developers Kuala Lumpur Kepng Berhad (KLK) and UEM in Iskandar as both companies have a joint venture project in this area – Gerbang. Gerbang is also one of five zones within the Iskandar region, which is heavily invested by the Singaporeans – Melia Residences and Gerbang Nusajaya, among other developments around the area.