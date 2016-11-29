Letters - Group must explain

I REFER to the recent tabling of the amendment in Parliament that seeks to end the practice of one parent unilaterally changing the religion of a minor child as well as clarifying that non-Muslim marriages cannot be resolved in the syariah court if one party from a non-Muslim marriage converts and therefore ends the civil marriage.

In this context, the Muslim Lawyers Association reiterated that this law is against the Federal Constitution.

As a layman, who is eager to learn new things, may I request the association to publish its views on why this amendment is against the constitution and which section of the constitution these amendments will be falling foul of.

After all it will be good to educate the public on what is right and wrong.

Non Lawyer

Kuala Lumpur