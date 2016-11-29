Letters - Why fence up a park?

A GROUP of us are frequent patronisers of Taman Kelana Jaya, a public park by the LDP highway in Petaling Jaya. We are there practically every day walking, jogging and exercising.

Many of us have been using the park's facilities for over 15 years.

We were taken aback about two weeks ago, when we saw workers putting up fences around the park.

What is the intention of Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya? Are they intending to charge us for entry into the park? Or are they stretching the present call for gated communities a bit too far?

I also feel that a fenced-up park would make it less safe especially in case of a robbery; the fence would prevent the victim from running away and out to safety from the perpetrator.

The conditions at the park itself have for long time been mediocre:

1. There is only one toilet for the public but it is always locked.

2. It only has a few poorly chosen exercise equipment and they are badly maintained;

3. Benches and fixtures are damaged and have not been repaired or replaced;

4. Two nice buildings have been left vacant for few years and have now become eyesores;

5. Despite signboards prohibiting cycling, fishing and pets in the park, all these are still happening;

6. Maintenance and cleanliness need to be improved;

7. There have been snatch thefts and robberies.

A parks and landscape office is within the park compound but no one on duty seems to have an interest in what is happening in the park. The office has been indifferent to written and oral complaints.

Money spent on the flimsy fencing could be better used to correct some of the shortcomings mentioned.

I urge MBPJ to stop work on the fencing.

A Proud Resident

Petaling Jaya