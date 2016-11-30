Mazda starts production of next CX-5

MAZDA Motor Corporation started production of the all-new Mazda CX-5 crossover SUV on Monday at Ujina Plant No. 2 near the company's global headquarters in Hiroshima. The model will go on sale in Japan in February before being rolled out to global markets.

The original CX-5’s production, which began in November 2011, introduced a new generation of models featuring the full range of SKYACTIV technology and “KODO” design. Cumulative production reached a million units in April 2015, making it the second fastest Mazda to reach the million-unit milestone after the Mazda3 (known as Axela in Japan). Total production reached approximately 1.57 million units at the end of October this year. With global sales increasing every year since its launch, the CX-5 has grown into a core model that accounts for about a quarter of Mazda's annual sales volume.

“The slogan for development of the all-new CX-5 was ‘an SUV all customers will enjoy’, and Mazda aimed for a new dimension of driving pleasure that can be shared by everyone on board – not just the driver,” says the company.